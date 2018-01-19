UPDATED: Have you seen Yasmin Price from Eastbourne?

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Eastbourne.

Yasmin Price has been missing since Saturday (January 13) when she left her home in Harold Drive at 5.30pm and hasn’t returned.

The 15-year-old is known to stay in the East Sussex area and often spends time in large supermarkets.

She was seen in HMV in Brighton on Sunday and may still be in the city.

Yasmin is white, 4ft 9ins tall with long mousy blonde hair in ponytail. She was wearing a grey hoody and puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1197 of 13/01.