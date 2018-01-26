UPDATE: Woman flown to hospital after Hailsham blaze

An air ambulance has taken a woman to hospital after a blaze in a Hailsham home this afternoon.

Crews from Hailsham and Herstmonceux were called to a fire in a property in Upper Horsebridge Road at 12.17pm, said the fire and rescue service.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A SECAmb spokesperson said ambulance teams worked together to treat a woman who has been air lifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

And Kent Surrey and Sussex air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter was called to an incident there at 12.27pm.

A spokesperson said, “The Air Ambulance was called to an incident involving exposure to fire and smoke in Hailsham.”

There is reportedly slow traffic in the area.

There is no further information available at this time.