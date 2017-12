A Eastbourne road was blocked following a crash this morning (December 28).

The A259 East Dean Road was blocked in both directions at the junction with the B2103 Warren Hill.

The road has now been cleared.

A warning has been issued by police forces across the county following several other accidents caused by icy roads today.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care as yesterday’s wet weather and freezing overnight temperatures have made roads icier than they seem.