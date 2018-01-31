UPDATE: Suspected illegal immigrants arrive at Sovereign Harbour after Channel drama

Nine suspected illegal immigrants from Albania have been rescued from an inflatable boat in the Channel this afternoon (Wednesday, January 31) and brought to Sovereign Harbour.

The migrants – seven passengers and two crew – are currently being questioned at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour by Border Control.

Dungeness lifeboat arriving at Sovereign Harbour with the nine suspected migrants on board SUS-180131-145028001

The alarm was first raised last night after reports an inflatable boat had gone missing after leaving Boulogne in France.

Lifeboat crews from Boulogne and Dungeness were out looking for them throughout the night.

This morning, the coastguard joined the search and eventually found the nine – eight men and one woman – off the Sussex coast this afternoon.

