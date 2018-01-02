Update: Storm Eleanor to hit Sussex

The Met Office has extended its weather warning across Sussex - it is now in place from 6pm this evening (Tuesday January 2) until the same time tomorrow.

The yellow (be aware) warning is for strong gusting winds across the county.

The Met Office says: “Storm Eleanor will bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

“Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed.

“Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.

“Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “A deepening area of low pressure, now named Storm Eleanor, will track east across the centre of the UK.

“Further south, severe gales affect western and southern coasts this evening and overnight, with a very squally feature bringing a short spell of intense rainfall and very strong gusts to some inland localities.

“Wednesday daytime sees a very blustery day, with squally gusts accompanying showers in many areas.

“Throughout this period, gusts of 60-70mph are likely along exposed coasts, with the more exposed locations seeing gusts close to 80mph. Inland gusts exceeding 60mph are possible.”