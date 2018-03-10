UPDATE: Severe delays as part of A27 closed

Motorists travelling between Brighton and Eastbourne were caught up in severe delays after part of the A27 was closed this afternoon (March 10).

The road was closed between the A275 Brighton Road and the A26 in Lewes after a horsebox broke down at 2.45pm.

Firefighters were called after reports smoke was seen coming from the vehicle.

Police said crews found the vehicle was drivable and there was no major fire.

The horsebox blocked the road eastbound and part of the carriageway was closed whilst the vehicle was recovered.

Long tailbacks were caused and on social media drivers complained of being stuck in traffic for over an hour.

On Twitter Sussex Pies said: “What a day to be stuck for over an hour on A27. Total sell out so nothing to eat-starving Marvin.”

Several bus services were also delayed.

The road has since been cleared.