UPDATE: Serious problems at Eastbourne swimming pool

The Eastbourne swimming pool which closed suddenly at the weekend is likely to remain closed for some time.

Motcombe Pool shut on Saturday and a notice on the website says that techincal issues have forced the closure.

A fractured water pipe has been causing a leak.

The Herald also understands the problems at the Motcombe Lane pool are so serious it may have to be drained.

Today (Wednesday), Serco, which runs the pool on behalf of Eastbourne council said investigative work continues.

A Serco spokesperson said, “It is difficult to predict how long this work will take and the Motcombe Pool will be closed for the time being. Where possible swimming lessons have been relocated to the Sovereign Centre.

“The Sovereign Centre also welcomes any casual users that would have visited Motcombe Pool.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and are doing the very best to get the problem resolved as a matter of urgency.”