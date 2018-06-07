UPDATE: Serious accident on A259

A major road into Eastbourne has been closed and emergency services are at the scene after a serious accident this morning (Thursday).

The A259 between Pevensey Roundabout and Little Common has been closed following a crash involving a car and a motorbike close to the Lamb Inn at Hooe.

Eye-witnesses say the air ambulance landed nearby.

A police spokesperson said, “We received reports of a road traffic collision between a motorcyclist and a car on the A259 south of Hooe at 8.20am.

“The road is currently blocked and is expected to remain closed between Little Common and the Lamb Inn until lunchtime.

“Injuries are believed to be serious. The driver of the car is being taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings and the motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in London.”

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Photos by Dan Jessup.