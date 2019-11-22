UPDATE: Seafront hotel fire latest

Sea water is being used to put out the flames engulfing an Eastbourne seafront hotel this afternoon (friday).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says crews are working hard to stop the spread of the blaze.

Firefighters were called at 8.52am to reports of a fire in the basement of the Claremont.

As of 11.30am, 12 fire engines were at the scene, along with officers and specialist appliances.

Sea water is being pumped from the beach to be used by firefighters.

Support is being given by West Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police.

The power supplies are being isolated.

The hotel was evacuated safely and everyone has been accounted for.

Incident commander and assistant chief fire officer Mark Andrews said, “This is a very serious incident and the fire took hold very quickly. There is considerable smoke in the area and we are advising people to keep doors and windows closed.

“The swift actions of the hotel staff meant everyone got out of the hotel safely, and we thank them for their efforts.”

The cause of the fire will be investigated.