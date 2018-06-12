UPDATE: Police investigating woman’s death on Eastbourne seafront

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a seafront shelter early this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the King Edward’s Parade area of the promenade where the woman’s body was found at about 2.55am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the incident is still under investigation as an ‘unexplained death’.

A post mortem examination is due to be held tomorrow (June 13) to try and determine the cause of death.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

Contact officers online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Casio.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers online or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.