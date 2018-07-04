UPDATE: Police find drugs at Langney fire

Police are investigating after drugs were found at a fire involving four properties in Langney yesterday (Tuesday).

Firefighters were initially called to a house in Hambleton Close, off Pennine Way, at 4pm.

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said, “Four fire engines attended and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire, involving four properties.”

Police attended and drugs were found.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “No one was reported to be in the property at the time of the fire and emergency services attended.

“On inspection of the property, officers discovered and seize nine cannabis plants. Enquiries are ongoing.”