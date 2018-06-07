UPDATE: Police appeal as Eastbourne motorcyclist fights for life

Police have revealed more details after a crash on the A259 this morning (Thursday).

A 55-year-old motorcyclist from Eastbourne was airlifted to hospital in London after a collision with a car at Hooe during the early morning rush hour.

The accident was at the junction of the A259 Barnhorn Road, also known as the marsh road, and Green Lane at 8.20am.

The car driver, a 41-year-old man from Battle, was also injured and taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

The A259 was closed for seven hours

Sergeant Neil Cox at Sussex Police said, “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, who noticed either vehicle before the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“We would also like to thank motorists whose journeys were disrupted because of the necessity to close roads while this incident was being dealt with. Their patience and understanding is much appreciated.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation can call 101 and quote Operation Cairngorm.

Photo by Dan Jessup.