UPDATE: Polegate bus fire

Polegate High Street remains closed this morning (Thursday) following a bus fire.

The main road is closed from the roundabout at the junction with Pevensey Road leading to Dittons Road and just before the level crossing on the other side.

Contractors from East Sussex Highways are currently at the scene and surveying the damage after the single decker bus burst into flames at the stop outside the railway station.

A spokesperson said, “There is a lot of damage and debris and oil which needs to be cleared before the road can reopen. We will provide a further update as soon as the road is open again.”

Firefighters were called out shortly after 7am this morning to reports of a vehicle fire on the High Street.

The spokesperson said, “Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet.

“There are no reports of injuries. The cause is believed to be accidental.”

Photos by Dan Jessup and Annemarie Field.