UPDATE: Parts of fire damaged hotel to be demolished

Parts of the seafront hotel left destroyed after a huge fire last week is to be knocked down.

The decision comes after part of the Claremont Hotel collapsed yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

A Recovery Coordinating Group, a multi-agency team chaired by Eastbourne council, met today to agree the next steps and it was agreed demolition work would begin on Monday.

A spokesperson said, “The instability of the structure and its historical importance does create greater complexity than most buildings that are seriously damaged by fire.

“The number one priority is the safety of the public and accordingly the existing cordon will remain in place at this time.

“Following the fire, samples of the debris were sent for analysis and results received today show some asbestos is present at the site.

“This is chrysotile asbestos which is a low risk to public safety. The fire service will continue to dampen the area to help prevent the movement of any harmful particles.

“Following a site meeting today that included the council’s conservation experts, Historic England, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and East Sussex Building Control Partnership, it was been agreed work to demolish parts of the hotel will begin on Monday.

“The full scope of this work will be confirmed in due course following further site investigations.

“A specialist cleaning team will also be on site today to begin a cleaning operation outside of the cordoned area.”

Last night East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the site had been handed back to building control experts after a chimney stack and part of a rear wall collapsed and crashed to the ground.

A fire service spokesperson said, “At around 1.50pm on Wednesday crews were requested to return by the fire investigation team.

“It was identified that one of the chimney stacks looked unstable in the wind. The area was cleared to ensure everyone’s safety.

“At around 4.15pm the chimney stack and part of the rear wall then collapsed.”