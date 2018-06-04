UPDATE: Ongoing traffic delays in Eastbourne as sewer rebuild is completed

Repair work to a collapsed sewer in Eastbourne has been completed – but temporary lights will remain in place for the rest of the afternoon.

Southern Water said this afternoon (Monday) that work to repair the collapsed sewer pipe on the A259 Seaside at the junction of Southbourne Road outside St Andrew’s Church has finished.

A spokesperson said, “Traffic management will remain in place while we carry out the reinstatement to the road this afternoon. This is to make sure the road is totally safe for drivers.

“The time it takes to set is dependent on a number of factors including weather but we hope that the road will fully reopen by later this afternoon.

“We’d like to thank road users for their patience while we’ve been carrying out this emergency work as quickly and safely as possible and we are sorry for any inconvenience.”