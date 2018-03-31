UPDATE: One taken to hospital after collision on A27 in Eastbourne

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A27 in Eastbourne.

The A27 in Eastbourne is currently closed both ways following the collision, which involved a motorbike.

Sussex Police has confirmed officers are still at the scene dealing with the incident.

A spokesman added: “We have closed off Wallsend roundabout Dittons Road roundabout.”

Traffic reports say the collision happened between the A22 Golden Jubilee Way (Stone Cross roundabout) and A259 (Pevensey roundabout).

More to follow.