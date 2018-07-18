Update on those Welcome to Eastbourne signs

The replacement of old signs welcoming people to Eastbourne has been hit by further delays.

The Welcome to Eastbourne signs were taken down at the end of last year over safety concerns and the council said they would be replaced with more durable ones after high winds damaged two of them.

They had been in a number of locations on the outskirts of town including on Eastbourne Road, Golden Jubilee Way, East Dean Road and Pevensey Bay Road.

But it emerged this week that the new welcome signage has “been delayed by the manufacturer”, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

A spokesperson said, “In order to have them reinstalled this season we have now commissioned a different company to manufacture the new signs.

“We expect to have them in place within a few weeks.”

The authority said in January that the wording on the signs would not be changed.