Update on skatepark being replaced

The council has reaffirmed its plans to replace the seafront skate park as a petition calling for urgent action has reached more than 4,000 signatures.

Gooden Skatepark next to the Sovereign Centre on the seafront closed suddenly last year amid safety concerns.

Since then skaters have been pressing the council to replace the outdoor facility and launched an online petition.

More than a year on, campaigners say are still waiting to see a design and money ring fenced for the project.

This week a council spokesperson said the authority’s determination to rebuild the skatepark has not changed.

“The skatepark has always proved a hugely popular facility and the consultation we’ve undertaken has shown this enthusiasm is as strong as ever,” said the spokesperson.

“The timetable for the £200,000 construction on the existing site will be confirmed in the coming weeks, along with the anticipated date for opening in 2018.”