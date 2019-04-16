Update on row over Eastbourne development being named after war veteran

A retirement complex in Eastbourne will now be named after war hero Henry Allingham following a public backlash. Churchill Retirement Homes announced this morning its development on the former Caffyn’s site in Upperton Road will be named Allingham Lodge – as it was originally intended.

Churchill faced a barrage of criticism after it reneged on a pledge to name it after the 113-year-old, who was a founder member of the Royal Air Force and one of the last surviving British veterans of the First World War.

The homes provider said that due to circumstances out of its control, the development would be called Burlington Lodge and would not elaborate any further.

But this morning (Tuesday) a spokesperson said, “We are very sorry for the distress caused by the naming of our new development on Southfields Road.

“We are taking steps to change the name back to Allingham Lodge, to honour our original pledge and give Henry Allingham the recognition he deserves.

“No offence was ever intended towards Mr Allingham and we hope that by listening to the public and making this change we have shown that we care about doing the right thing.”

Burlington Lodge in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190804-110354008

For more on this story click here