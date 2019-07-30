Update on police helicopter above Eastbourne

Police have released more information about why the helicopter was out above Eastbourne last night (Monday).

Armed police were also involved in the reported incident in the Shinewater area.

It turns out what people thought was a weapon was in fact a toy gun.

A police spokesperson said, “The National Police Air Service helicopter assisted Sussex Police following a report of a man in possession of a firearm in the Shinewater Park area of Eastbourne about 5.15pm on Monday July 29.

“An area search was carried out without trace, and further enquiries revealed the item reported was a toy gun. Officers were subsequently stood down.”