Update on man’s burnt body

More information has been revealed by police following the discovery of a man’s burnt body in Eastbourne yesterday (Tuesday).

Police have confirmed this morning that they are not treating the death of the man, who is in his mid-50s, as suspicious.

The alarm was raised shortly after 2pm when smoke was seen coming from the garden of a property divided into flats in Sorrel Drive, off Milfoil Drive.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said the man has not been formally identified.

Police officers are continuing to carry out enquiries today.

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said this morning, “Our thoughts are with those affected by the death of a man found at Sorrel Drive in Eastbourne.

“We can confirm crews attended the scene. A full investigation is underway. No further details are being released at this stage.”

