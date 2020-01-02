Update on Eastbourne traffic following hotel blaze

Highways officials say they are monitoring the traffic in Eastbourne town centre which has been affected by the Claremont Hotel fire and closure of the seafront.

The stretch of Grand Parade between the junctions with Cavendish Place and Terminus Road has been closed off since the devastating fire on Friday November 22.

Plans have been unveiled to demolish part of the building but no decision is expected to be made before mid-February.

Motorists are currently diverted off the seafront by the Crown and Anchor pub and into Seaside Road which has had parking restrictions introduced to help the flow of traffic.

But people have taken to social media expressing their concern at the traffic flow with long tailbacks reported from the War Memorial roundabout, Lismore Road, Pevensey Road and the traffic lights in Cavendish Place.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said the section of Grand Parade has been closed at the request of Eastbourne council and Sussex Police due to safety reasons.

The spokesperson said, “Unfortunately we won’t be able to reopen the road until demolition work on the hotel is complete.

“We do appreciate the diversion is causing some disruption and are doing everything we can to alleviate this, including suspending bus stops and parking along the diversion route to allow traffic to flow easier.

“We have already changed the phasing of traffic lights in the affected areas and have seen some improvement in traffic flow, but will continue to monitor the situation.”