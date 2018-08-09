Update on Eastbourne beach huts destroyed by fire

A date for the Eastbourne beach huts – destroyed in an arson attack earlier this year – to be replaced has been revealed by the council.

The authority originally said it hoped to have the beach huts replaced by this summer.

Nineteen Beach Huts were destroyed by fire at Holywell on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180305-090250008

Nineteen were completely destroyed by arsonists in the early hours of Monday April 30.

An arson investigation was launched by police.

An Eastbourne council spokesperson said this week, “New beach huts will be in place at Holywell from early 2019, following extensive work with the council’s insurer to find suitable replacements.

“This year’s Holywell beach hut tenants will have first refusal on leasing the new units for the 2019 season and we will be making contact with these leaseholders later in the autumn.”

