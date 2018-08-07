Update on Birling Gap cliff fall

The steps at Birling Gap have been reopened this lunchtime (Tuesday) but people are being warned to stay safe at the seaside.

Several tonnes of rocks and stones came crashing down onto the beach at Birling Gap on Saturday and people said they had to run for their lives.

Birling gap cliff falls. 04-08-18. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The steps leading down from the car park to the beach have been closed since.

But a spokesperson at Wealden District Council said that following the latest safety inspection, they had been reopened.

The spokesperson said, “We will be continuing to monitor the situation and may have to close the steps again at short notice if further rock falls take place.

“The effect of the prolonged dry weather mean the edges of the chalk cliffs along the Sussex coast are extremely fragile.

“We remind everyone to stay away from the cliff edges and the foot of the cliffs at all time. Extra signs are now in place to warn the visitors of the danger.

“Please take care whether visiting the beach from the steps or the seaside.”