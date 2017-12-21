UPDATE: Men armed with iron bars rob Willingdon cash machine in ‘frightening ordeal’

Thugs armed with iron bars injured and terrified staff and made off with thousands of pounds from a cash machine in a Willingdon shop this morning (Thursday).

Police are investigating after they say three men entered Tesco Express in Freshwater Square, at around 7.45am, forced a member of staff to the floor and demanded he hand over thousands of pounds of cash from the ATM.

The man suffered injuries to his arm and face during the robbery and was taken to hospital, said Sussex Police.

The suspects who reportedly had their faces covered made off in two vehicles, a BMW and a Range Rover. The BMW was found abandoned in Hamlands Lane. The other vehicle made off northbound towards Gatwick and has been located in Sutton, said police.

Detective Sergeant Ross Bartlett said, “This is a fast moving investigation and enquiries are ongoing but we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicles in the area before the robbery and then the BMW being abandoned.

“This was a frightening ordeal for the staff in the shop, one of who was injured.”

Anyone with information, should contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting 206 of 21/12.