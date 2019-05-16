UPDATE: Latest development from Old Town chemical leak

People are still being warned to stay inside as firefighters are currently ventilating the area of Old Town in the aftermath of the chemical leak.

Emergency services were sent to Motcombe Pool early this morning (Thursday) following a reported chlorine leak.A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “We are still dealing with the incident at Motcombe swimming pool in Eastbourne. We are currently ventilating the area. The situation is under control but we are still advising that local residents should keep doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure.”

Emergency services at Motcombe Pool SUS-190516-084130001

Read more here

The ambulance service has also confirmed two people were taken to hospital.