UPDATE: Investigation continues after woman’s body is found

Detectives are still at the scene of an house in Eastbourne where a woman’s body was found yesterday (Tuesday).

Sussex Police says officers and forensic experts are at the scene in Seaside and the woman’s death is still being treated as unexplained.

Eastbourne SUS-180620-165727001

Emergency services were called to the terraced house close to the TA Centre yesterday morning after the alarm was raised.

Specialist tents have bveen set up at the front of the house and a scene guard is in place and likely to remain there until the end of the week.

A police spokesperson said, “The investigation surrounding the circumstances of the death continues.”

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.