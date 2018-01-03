UPDATE: Flood Alert still in place at Pevensey Bay

Although Storm Eleanor is easing, large waves and a higher than average tide will continue tonight (January 3) and may still cause flooding at Pevensey Bay – said the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson said, “Impacts should be less than today, but beach top properties could be affected by spray and Herbrand Walk could collect water.

“A Flood Alert will remain in force for Thursday 4 Jan with a comparable tide to Wednesday.

“Tides do not fall significantly until the weekend, but with wind and waves easing the overall flood risk should reduce.

“Take care if visiting the coast. Install flood protection products if available.”