UPDATE: Fire in Eastbourne town centre

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before or during a large fire in Eastbourne town centre last night (Monday) to get in touch.

Emergency services were called to the Cavendish Business Centre, Cavendish Place, shortly after 9pm.

SUS-180123-073323001

The blaze affected a first-floor, disused office and is currently being treated as suspicious until a more detailed examination of the premises can be made.

The alarm was raised at around 9.20pm and at the height of the fire, six fire engines were present and surrounding roads were closed.

Sussex Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

People living in nearby properties were advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-180123-073108001

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1316 of 22/01.

Photos by Dan Jessup.