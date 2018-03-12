UPDATE: Eastbourne swimming pool sudden closure

Council officials say they are unsure when an Eastbourne swimming pool will reopen.

Motcombe Swimming Pool closed suddenly on Saturday and officials said it was due to a techinical problem and it would be closed until further notice.

Work is ongoing at the pool at the moment and it is thought to be linked to problems with the water levels. A statement is expected to be released by Eastbourne council later today.

A spokesperson said, “Due to technical reasons the pool will be closed until further notice. During this time people may use their membership at the Sovereign Centre. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”