UPDATE: Body found on Eastbourne beach after helicopter search

Further details have been released following the discovery of a woman’s body on an Eastbourne beach in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Sussex Police has said the police helicopter and officers were called to search for a high risk missing woman in the Eastbourne area at 9.45pm last night (Monday).

The woman had been taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital but left there.

A search of the area was made overnight but she could not be located.

The police spokesperson said, “Sadly a body of a woman was found by a workman on the beach at Western Lawns, King Edward Parade, at 7.15am this morning.

“It is believed to be that of the missing woman, who is from Berkshire. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”