The body of a woman has been discovered in an house in Eastbourne today (Tuesday).

Police say that at 9.35am police attended a house in Seaside where the body of the woman was found.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are being conducted into the circumstances of the death, which at this time is being treated as unexplained. Emergency services were at the scene for some time and officers are still in the area.

Photo by Dan Jessup.