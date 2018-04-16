UPDATE: Body found after major search for missing person in Eastbourne

A body has been found after a major search for a missing person on Sunday night and throughout Monday (April 16).

The search began after Sussex Police was alerted by the Metropolitan Police at 10.35pm on Sunday (15 April) that a 37-year-old man reported missing from Fulham, and thought to be suicidal, was believed to be at Beachy Head.

Eastbourne Lifeboat (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Eastbourne Lifeboats joined police, Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard rescue teams, and the search and rescue helicopter from Lydd to scour the cliffs and coasts.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said on Sunday night nothing was found but sadly a deceased person was found the following day.

Police said shortly after 4pm on Monday a body was sadly recovered near Belle Tout, west of Beachy Head.

Subject to formal identification, it was believed to be that of the missing man and the search was stood down.

No suspicious circumstances were reported and the East Sussex coroner has been informed.