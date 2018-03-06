UPDATE: Bodies found on Birling Gap beach

Further information has been released by police after the bodies of three people were found at Birling Gap.

Sussex Police say a member of the public discovered the bodies of a man and two small children on the beach at the foot of cliffs at 5pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesperson said, “Emergency services attended and although formal identification has not yet taken place it is believed the bodies are those of a 57-year-old man and two boys, aged seven and 10.

“They are believed to be a father and his two sons from an address in Twickenham, West London, where the body of a woman was found on Monday afternoon.

“The deaths are being treated as suspicious and an investigation is under way, led by the Metropolitan Police with support from Sussex Police.”

