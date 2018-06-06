UPDATE: Appeal after toddler hit by car in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses after a toddler was hit by a car in Eastbourne.

A blue Ford Focus collided with the two-year-old boy in Sevenoaks Road at around 4.40pm yesterday (Tuesday), said Sussex Police.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The child was taken by air ambulance to Kings Hospital, London, with head injuries, not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Police say he was detained overnight for observations and there are no concerns for his injuries, which are now believed to have been minor.

The driver of the car, a 79-year-old man from Pevensey, was unharmed.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dash-cam footage of the incident report online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Hanson.