UPDATE: Air ambulance called to incident at Langney shopping centre

An air ambulance has been called to Langney today (Friday).

The helicopter was called after a woman was said to collapse in Langney shopping centre just after 11am.

Photo Gordon Spearman

Emergency services including two ambulances rushed to the scene near the car valet section, said SECAmb.

The helicopter landed in Sevenoaks recreation ground and the woman was air lifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in a serious condition.

A SECAmb spokesperson added that the woman received CPR from members of the public before emergency teams arrived and said the service would like to thank anyone who helped.

Police were also at the scene supporting the ambulance service.