A 72-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in an Eastbourne road this morning.

Officers were called to Seaside to a report of a man making threats at 9.20am, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

No one was injured and the man was traced to nearby Desmond Road and arrested.

Armed police were reportedly called to the scene but were told to stand down.

The spokesperson said a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and remains in custody at this stage.