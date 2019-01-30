‘Unloved’ buildings demolished

‘Unloved and derelict buildings have been demolished in Eastbourne to make way for new homes.

Planning permission to knock down the three former retail units in Langney Road - close to the junction with Pevensey Road and Seaside – was granted in 2015.

Demolition work has finished and contractors are expected on site soon to start building nine one and two bedroom flats.

According to the original planning statement, Complete Care Group is behind the scheme.

A design and access statement submitted to the council said, “The schemes seeks to deliver a series of well designed, well proportioned one and two bedroom apartments meeting a clearly manifest demand.

“The scheme occupies a sustainable location and looks to develop an existing plot of land which has become derelict and unloved over the years.

“It is hoped the new development will begin to lift the character of Langney Road and re-establish a connection between the building and the general public, a link which has been broken over a significant period of time due to the quality of the existing buildings.”