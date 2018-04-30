A care home in Eastbourne is hosting talks about dementia.

The two event, which will be held at Sunrise of Eastbourne, on Upper Kings Drive, is inviting friends, family and members of the local community to attend one of two talks, to help people to better understand life with dementia.

They will take place on May 2 at 2.30pm and 6pm.

Inspirational speaker, Terry Eccott, who is an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society, will be providing an insightful talk to guests, on living with dementia.

After being diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013, Terry has championed the cause for people living with dementia and has appeared at international conferences, as well as speaking at the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Dementia.

Terry will share his personal experiences of living with dementia, and how, once diagnosed, he learnt to adapt quickly to the changes.

He will be promoting the importance of understanding dementia and the need for more awareness, education and training around the condition, so that those living with it can live their life to their full potential, with the support they require.

The home prides itself on its dementia care and was recognised for its work in this area last year.

Sunrise was a finalist in the 2017 Dementia Care Awards and the home were the National Care Home winners of the highly esteemed Resident Engagement Award.