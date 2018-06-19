Under used parking meters should be removed, says Eastbourne group

Under used parking meters on the Meads end of the seafront should be removed and the stretch of road used for long-term parking, according to the area’s community association.

Meads Community Association says members are concerned that if far reaching proposals to introduce pay and display meters in Lower Meads go ahead, people who currently park there will move to streets with no parking restrictions and cause problems for residents.

East Sussex County Council wants to introduce permit parking and four hour pay and display parking in designated roads including Blackwater, Carlisle, College, Furness and Grange roads.

Concern has already been raised that people who work in town and park for free in the area will be displaced.

An association spokesman said if that happens it will be the roads in Meads which will suffer and be even more detrimental to the ambience of the village.

“Student parking at Brighton university, parking by staff at Eastbourne College, Moira House, St Andrew’s and Bede’s plus numerous nursing home already make roads in Upper Meads a congested free car park. The pressure on this area will be even greater if the controlled parking zone scheme is introduced in Lower Meads.

“We have suggested the underused meters in King Edward’s Parade from Slverdale Road to Bolsover Road should be removed and this long stretch could them be used to accommodate some of the displaced long term parking.”