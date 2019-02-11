Two women arrested over Eastbourne bike thefts

Two women have been arrested in connection with a series of bike thefts in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police say a 24-year-old woman from Eastbourne who admitted stealing bikes was ‘dealt with’ by means of a formal caution following an investigation into the recent thefts.

And a 45-year-old Eastbourne woman arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal has been released under investigation.

Officers are trying to trace the owner of a dark blue Boardman drop-handlebar bicycle recovered by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 496 of 31/01.

You can also pass on information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers – call 0800 555 111.