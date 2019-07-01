Two vehicles on fire in Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne

Two cars bust into flames after a collision in Cross Levels Way in Eastbourne this morning (July 1).

The incident happened on the stretch of road between East Sussex College and Sainsbury’s at around 9.15am.

Two fire service crews were sent to the scene at 9.19am.

Firefighters tackled the fire wearing breathing apparatus, using one hose reel and 1-in-7 foam.

There were no injuries, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The road was closed from Eastbourne DGH roundabout as emergency services dealt with the incident.

It was reported as reopened at 11am.