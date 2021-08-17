Two people cut off by tide in Eastbourne
Two people were cut off and separated by the tide near Eastbourne before being saved by RNLI volunteers.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 2:19 pm
The crew was called about the two people on Sunday, August 15 after dealing with another incident.
An RNLI spokesperson said, “The inshore lifeboat was then re-tasked to assist two persons that had been cut off by the tide and became separated.
“Once located both persons were escorted to safety.
“The inshore lifeboat was then released and returned to station.”
The crew included Dean Parker at the helm along with Aaron Stevenson, James Wishman and Tom Mele.
The spokesperson added, “Well done to our deputy launching authority Simon Wise who has completed his first duty as launching authority and what a busy one it has been for him.”