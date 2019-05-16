Two people being treated by paramedics at Motcombe incident

Two people are being treated by paramedics at an incident in Motcombe.

SECAmb confirmed that two people were receiving treatment for ‘potential chlorine exposure’ at Motcombe Swimming Pool.

The SECAmb spokesperson said the pair were suffering from ‘itchy eyes and throats’ after exposure to what is believed to be chlorine gas in the Old Town swimming pool.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the scene, in Motcombe Lane, just before 7.30am this morning (Thursday, May 16).

Roads were cordoned off and residents were warned to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

An ESFRS spokesperson said, “We were called to Motcombe Swimming Pool in Eastbourne this morning at 7:22 after reports that two people were suffering from the effects of a leak of chlorine gas.

“Six appliances and our Mass Decontamination Unit were mobilised along with four officers.

“The area should be avoided as many of the roads are currently blocked.

“The situation is under control but local residents should keep doors and windows closed as a precaution and the source of the leak is being investigated.”

