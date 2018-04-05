Two men suffer facial injuries in attack outside Eastbourne club

Police are appealing for information about two men after an assault outside Eastbourne’s Cameo nightclub.

Officers said they were called to the premises on Langney Road following the attack which took place around 3.40am on Saturday (March 31).

Two 23-year-old men from Eastbourne suffered facial injuries and one was taken to Eastbourne General Hospital for treatment, said police.

Police released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

A police spokesperson said, “If you were at the nightclub and witnessed the assault please report any information online or call 101 quoting reference 181 of 31/03.