Two men arrested after Eastbourne street brawl

A man needed hospital treatment after suffering slash wounds to his face during a street brawl in Eastbourne town centre at the weekend.

Police say officers were called to the junction of Langney Road and Terminus Road in the early hours of Saturday (August 4) where two groups of men were reported to be fighting.

As a result of the violence, a 28-year-old man from Hailsham suffered slash wounds to his face.

He was found in nearby Lismore Road and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

A 19-year-old man from Stone Cross, Pevensey, and a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

After being interviewed, both men were released under investigation

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information. They are asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 98 of 04/08.

“Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”