Two injured after car crashes into Eastbourne pub

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a pub near Eastbourne.

Emergency services including the fire service technical rescue unit attended the collision at the Beachy Head pub, in Beachy Head Road, at about 1.50pm.

Emergency services at the scene

The fire service said an 81-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were injured in the incident. No-one was trapped in the vehicles.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the injuries were thought to be minor and no arrests had been made.

The pub suffered some damage and firefighters helped secure the building and make the scene safe. Crews have now left the scene.