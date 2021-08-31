Two farm buildings destroyed by fire in Willingdon
Outbuildings in Willingdon used to store farm equipment were burnt down at the weekend.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 1:04 pm
East Sussex Fire & Rescue confirmed crews were called at 5.48am on Sunday (August 29) to the buildings in Eastbourne Road, Lower Willingdon.
The service spokesperson said one hose reel and one main jet were used to deal with the fire affecting two outbuildings used to store farm equipment.
Photos show the fire damage, with signs of gas canisters too.