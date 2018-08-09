Two Eastbourne companies ‘named and shamed’ for underpaying mimimum wage staff

Two Eastbourne companies have been ‘named and shamed’ by the Government for underpaying staff members on minimum wage.

Eastbourne Area Parents’ Action Group (Learning Disabilities), trading as Chalk Farm LDC, failed to pay £2,385.40 to one worker, according to a list published by HMRC in July.

And Care Remedies Limited, which provides a home caring service, failed to pay £356.33 to two workers, with average arrears of £178.17 per worker.

The list, produced by HMRC, names nearly 240 employers across the country who underpaid national living and minimum wage staff members.

The Chalk Farm employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had been working as kitchen staff and a night porter at the hotel and charity in Old Willingdon, which runs a learning disabilities centre.

He said, “I feel very sorry for the people who have a genuine interest in the charity and for those in need of it. People work hard to raise funds for this organisation.

“A special mention has to be made to the staff who treat trainees with respect and kindness, teaching them the basics of the hospitality industry.”

The Herald has asked both organisations for a statement.