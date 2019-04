Two separate crashes along the A27 are causing delays for road users this morning (April 15).

A two car crash has taken place at the junction of the A27 with the A26, at Beddingham roundabout.

Another accident, ivloving four vehicles, has been reported further west along the road at the junction with A277, near the Ashcombe roundabout.

Both crashes are causing slow traffic in the area with both roads partially blocked.